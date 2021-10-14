Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.24). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $57.39 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 0.69.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $27,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

