Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Million

Analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will announce sales of $6.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $36.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $36.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tango Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

