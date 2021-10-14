Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce sales of $11.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.56 billion and the lowest is $11.00 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $10.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $55.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.20 billion to $56.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.94 billion to $46.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

NYSE:GS opened at $386.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

