Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $2.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $15.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,245,000 after acquiring an additional 530,785 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after acquiring an additional 342,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,836,000 after acquiring an additional 145,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $181.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $275.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.07.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

