Zacks: Brokerages Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.65. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $11.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $445.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $470.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $453.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.