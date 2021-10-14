Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

HALL stock remained flat at $$3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 79,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $5.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.