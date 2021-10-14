Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

HALL stock remained flat at $$3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 79,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $5.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

