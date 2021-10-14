Zacks: Brokerages Expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.64 Million

Analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to post $103.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.38 million and the lowest is $102.90 million. iStar posted sales of $115.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $423.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $426.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $359.54 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $374.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iStar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,004,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iStar by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 65,043 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in iStar in the second quarter valued at $37,383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iStar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its position in iStar by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 822,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAR opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.