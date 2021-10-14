Zacks: Brokerages Expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to post $103.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.90 million. iStar reported sales of $115.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $423.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $426.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $359.54 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $374.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

STAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,004,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iStar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 65,043 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in iStar in the second quarter valued at about $37,383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 136.7% during the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 822,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

STAR opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. iStar has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

