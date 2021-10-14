Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will announce sales of $29.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $117.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.57 million to $118.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $181.01 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $193.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Matterport stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Matterport has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

