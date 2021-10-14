Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NESR shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,928,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after purchasing an additional 829,253 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $10,115,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 478,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 1,500.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 411,764 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

