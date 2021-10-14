Zacks: Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Earnings History and Estimates for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

