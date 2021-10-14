Zacks: Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

