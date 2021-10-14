Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu Sells 10,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Thursday, September 30th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,067,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $1,265,814.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $1,430,300.00.

Shares of ZLAB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.19. 443,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,262. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZLAB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 55.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.