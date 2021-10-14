Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.47. Zalando has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $62.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

