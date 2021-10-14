Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Zalando stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. Zalando has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

