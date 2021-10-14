ZBG Token (ZT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $200,558.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $7.62 million and $200,558.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00046360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00235501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00096310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

