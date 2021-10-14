ZClassic Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $7,664.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $119.96 or 0.00210320 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00119987 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00132544 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

