Zebi Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $47,423.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $47,423.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00123196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00076354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,046.02 or 0.99680453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.18 or 0.06608859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,075,813,958 coins and its circulating supply is 817,169,436 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars.

