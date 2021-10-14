Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $496.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $556.65 and its 200-day moving average is $525.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $280.38 and a 52 week high of $594.77.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after buying an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

