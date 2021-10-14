Zeepin (ZPT) 1-Day Volume Hits $16,712.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $460,183.60 and approximately $16,712.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00125727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00075320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,952.86 or 0.99652611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.19 or 0.06575855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.