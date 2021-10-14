Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider John Geschke Sells 3,000 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $338,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $370,080.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $376,830.00.

NYSE ZEN traded up $3.87 on Thursday, hitting $124.91. 1,686,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.28 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.74.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 42.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

