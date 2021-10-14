Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.40

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.40 and last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 169185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $970,335.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $429,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 994,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,786,633.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,979 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after purchasing an additional 506,183 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,100,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,159,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after purchasing an additional 415,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.