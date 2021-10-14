ZENZO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,766.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $769,379.24 and $1,766.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00044955 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.30 or 0.00414807 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013579 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00025039 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

