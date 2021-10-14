Zerogoki USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Zerogoki USD has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $99,561.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00045095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00231481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00094734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

Zerogoki USD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,557,130 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

