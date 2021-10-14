Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of ZSHGY opened at $82.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82. Zhongsheng Group has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $98.97.
About Zhongsheng Group
