Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ZSHGY opened at $82.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82. Zhongsheng Group has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $98.97.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

