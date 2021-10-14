Zilliqa Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $73.44 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.16 or 0.00511573 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.97 or 0.01015576 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,155,931,768 coins and its circulating supply is 11,864,464,615 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

