Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,846,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,955 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Zillow Group worth $592,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,317,000 after buying an additional 17,289 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.90. 51,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,574. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.