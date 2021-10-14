Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.58.

ZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $84.92 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.