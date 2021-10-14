Zogenix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 12,005 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,733% compared to the average volume of 655 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,637. The stock has a market cap of $882.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Zogenix has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $23.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

