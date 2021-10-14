ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $22,111,379.62 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $22,111,379.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $14,233,928.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $34,818,101.29.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 125,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,538. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 284.26, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZI. Barclays raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

