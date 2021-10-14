ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,818,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,773 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.72% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $147,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $7,222,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $9,992,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,329,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $6,372,677.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 123,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $6,461,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,604,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,891,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Shares of ZI opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.26, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

