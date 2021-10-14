ZrCoin Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $90,390.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00068968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00122332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,565.15 or 0.99928321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.41 or 0.06512138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

