Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 119.2% from the September 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $41.82 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.