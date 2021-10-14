ZUSD Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $21,360.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00122141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00074147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,461.61 or 0.99875262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.33 or 0.06516797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

