Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading Up 7.3%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 3,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,754,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,675,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,544,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

