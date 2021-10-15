-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Surgery Partners posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 36.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,324,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 264,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 3.15. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

