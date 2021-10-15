$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 296.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,468. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

