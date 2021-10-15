$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Zynex reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynex during the third quarter valued at $211,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 188,832 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Zynex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Zynex by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Zynex during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Zynex stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Zynex has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $428.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 0.85.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.