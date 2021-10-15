-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). OneSpaWorld posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 187,800 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth $3,420,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth $3,634,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.01 on Friday. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $996.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.