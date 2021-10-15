-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ACB. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $7.26 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 218.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.