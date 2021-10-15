$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SITC opened at $16.84 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 187.13 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

