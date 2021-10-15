-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). Shift Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFT. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The company has a market cap of $575.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after buying an additional 3,095,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,580 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,218,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 615,557 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.