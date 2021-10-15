$0.55 EPS Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.43. Arch Capital Group reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. 1,169,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,139,000 after buying an additional 422,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,099,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after buying an additional 867,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,708,000 after buying an additional 1,035,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,969,000 after purchasing an additional 452,750 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.