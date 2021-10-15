$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.75. NextEra Energy reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 619,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after acquiring an additional 546,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

