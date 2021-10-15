0Chain (ZCN) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $20.18 million and $30,635.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

