$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.13. Oracle reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.33. 7,397,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,957,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $97.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

