$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.65.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,058,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,090,125. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASH opened at $212.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion and a PE ratio of -28.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.88 and a 200-day moving average of $170.55. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.