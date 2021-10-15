$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $117.55 on Friday. Insperity has a 52 week low of $71.23 and a 52 week high of $122.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,411 shares of company stock worth $5,445,827 in the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Insperity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Insperity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Insperity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

