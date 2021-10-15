$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Syneos Health posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,024 shares of company stock worth $4,026,813 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

SYNH traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $87.71. 299,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $97.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

