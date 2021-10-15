$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. ManpowerGroup posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 113,198 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 76.2% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $9,341,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.64. 1,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,047. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

