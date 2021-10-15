100,129 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Viasat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.58, a PEG ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Viasat Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.